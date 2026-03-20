England release 2026 World Cup kits: 'New era for the Three Lions'

Thomas Tuchel explains why he didn't name Trent Alexander-Arnold in his latest England squad. (1:17)

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England have released their latest home and away kits ahead of the 2026 World Cup in a launch that they have said signifies "a new era for the Three Lions."

The kit launch comes on the same day that Thomas Tuchel announced his latest England squad, a whopping 35-man party for friendlies against Uruguay and Japan at Wembley.

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire earned recalls while the headline omission was Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"The biggest stage in football is set to be lit up with fresh designs on both kits, with a distinct collar and fabric print that pops on the white home design and a central badge on the red kit," England said in a statement.

"There are nods to past tournaments, from Bobby Moore 60 years on from England's win on home soil, to Jude Bellingham's bicycle kick at EURO 2024.

"What stands out most about this release is the ambition to bring the joy back to English football."

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Jordan Pickford (centre) alongside his England teammates in their new England attire. The FA/The Football Association

The England badge is central on the away (red) kit with while Jordan Pickford's goalkeeping getup gets a slightly more creative look as he goes into the 2026 World Cup as one of England's most senior players.

The new gear will be on show in the United States, Mexico and Canada this summer as England go into the World Cup looking for their first major piece of silverware since 1966.

Croatia, Ghana and Panama will stand in their way in the groupstage as Tuchel's side start in Dallas before moving to Foxborough and finally New Jersey before a potential knockout run.

"This launch signifies a new era for the Three Lions, being the first major tournament under the management of Thomas Tuchel," England said.

"After multiple near misses in recent years, there's a sense of optimism amongst the Americana and the smiles on the faces of players and fans."

Jude Bellingham will be looking to carry his great form from Euro 2024 into the World Cup. The FA/The Football Association

Nike have said that the kits will provide "more than twice the airflow of legacy fabrics," in a feature that could come in very handy for England as they head to a very warm North America this summer.

Dan McLellan (England Powerchair), Harry Baker (England cerebral palsy), Ollie Johnson (England Blind men's) and Oliver Manoochehri (England deaf Men's) were also featured in the kit's launch on Friday.

"This launch encapsulates the power of the Three Lions and their enduring symbolism of hope for the nation," England added.

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