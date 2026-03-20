Real Madrid vs Barcelona: How to watch UWCL in UK with Disney+, kickoff time, key players

Alex Scott & Fara Williams react to the Women's Champions League quarterfinal draw featuring a Clásico and an all WSL affair between Arsenal and Chelsea. (1:44)

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This season's Women's Champions League quarterfinals has thrown up a clash with little need for introduction: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.

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The eternal rivals from Spain will face off at this stage of the competition for the second time in five seasons, with Madrid looking to get just a second-ever Clásico win and to reach the semifinals for the first time.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

Key Details:

Date: March 24, 2026

Time: 5:45 p.m. GMT

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium

How to watch:

Like every UWCL game this season, this one will be broadcast live on Disney+.

Road to the quarterfinals

Can Real Madrid contain Ewa Pajor and Barcelona in their Women's Champions League quarterfinal? Luciano Lima/Getty Images

Three-time winners Barcelona ran rampant through this season's league phase, dropping just two points to finish top of the standings and reach an incredible 11th-straight quarterfinal.

The Spanish champions haven't failed to make it past the last eight since 2018 and have been formidable at both ends of the pitch so far this campaign, scoring 20 goals and conceding just three in their six matches.

Real Madrid are still looking to establish themselves as a force in Europe's premier competition and needed a playoff to reach the quarterfinals for the third time.

After finishing seventh in the league phase, Madrid made it through a two-legged tie against Paris FC with a comfortable 5-2 aggregate win.

Players to watch

Barcelona will be without the Ballon d'Or winner for the last three years, Aitana Bonmatí, but still have an extraordinary array of talent with which to keep Madrid's players up at night.

Alexia Putellas, Clàudia Pina, Caroline Graham Hansen, Salma Paralluelo and Kika Nazareth could all get top billing on most teams but perhaps the biggest threat will come from striker Ewa Pajor. The Poland star has 23 goals in all competitions this season, including four in six games in the Champions League.

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Madrid will certainly need two standout performances from their Spain international goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez if they are to progress. But if they are to trouble Barcelona at the other end of the pitch, then much will depend on Caroline Weir.

The Scotland forward has been in fine form in this season's Champions League, beginning with a brace in a 6-2 win over Roma as part of five goals to date. Weir also scored twice in Real Madrid's only win over Barcelona in 22 attempts, in a Liga F clash a year ago.