Barcelona to host Real Madrid in key Clásico clash on May 10

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The upcoming, high-stakes Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou will be played at 9 p.m. local time -- 3pm ET -- on Sunday, May 10.

The match will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in both English and Spanish.

- Stream every LaLiga match LIVE all season long on ESPN (U.S.)

The fixture, which pits Lamine Yamal against Kylian Mbappé, is likely to play a decisive role in the title race as the two clubs battle it out to be crowned the 2025-26 Spanish champions.

After beating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 this weekend, Barça are currently top of the league with 73 points from 29 games, while rivals Madrid are seven points behind going into Sunday's derby against Atlético Madrid.

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé are likely to be the headline attractions as Barcelona host Real Madrid. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

When the two teams met earlier this season in LaLiga, Madrid came out on top, winning 2-1 at the Bernabéu in October to move five points clear of Barça at the time.

However, the lead in the Spanish top flight has continued to change since, with both teams having spells in front in a topsy-turvy campaign.

Madrid rose to the summit as recently as February under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa -- who replaced Xabi Alonso, who was fired after losing January's Spanish Supercopa final to Barça -- but back-to-back defeats against Osasuna and Getafe handed the initiative back to the Catalans heading into the final stretch of the season.

May's league meeting may not be the last between the two teams this year, either, with both still alive in the Champions League.

Barça meet Atlético in the quarterfinal, while Madrid face Bayern Munich, although both teams would have to reach the final to come up against each other in Europe this season.