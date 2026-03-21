Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd eye Tonali

Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop disagree over the decision not to award Man United a second penalty against Bournemouth. (1:05)

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Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is a target for Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, while the Gunners are also looking at a summer move for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Sandro Tonali has made more than 100 appearances for Newcastle United in all competitions. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

- Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are all in the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer, according to Nicolo Schira. Newcastle will only entertain offers around the £100 million mark for the Italy international midfielder, who has been one of the Magpies' key players since arriving from AC Milan in 2023. The report comes in a week when Man United have also been reported to have made a move for Tonali's midfield partner at St James' Park, Bruno Guimarães.

- Arsenal have been handed a boost in the race to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba, according to Christian Falk. Bayern Munich are "unlikely" to move for the 23-year-old, who has turned heads this season in the Bundesliga. Despite being under contract until 2029, Lukeba is reported to be open to the idea of exploring his options, meaning a Premier League switch cannot be ruled out. Recent reports have indicated that the France international has a £69 million release clause in his contract, although Falk suggests Leipzig may accept bids around the £52 million mark this summer.

- Chelsea forward Liam Delap is a summer target for Newcastle United, according to talkSPORT. The 23-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Stamford Bridge since making the move from Ipswich Town last summer. With João Pedro performing well in the No. 9 position under coach Liam Rosenior, the Blues are reported to be open to offers for Delap. Newcastle's interest in the England under-21 international is long-standing, as the Magpies tried to sign him in 2025 following his breakout Premier League campaign. Delap is under contract at Chelsea until June 2031.

- Scouts from Tottenham Hotspur have been to watch Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, according to the Daily Mail. The Premier League side are expected to move for a new No. 1 once the summer transfer window opens, with Guglielmo Vicario linked with a move to Internazionale. Atubolu, meanwhile, has been likened to Manuel Neuer, having starred for Germany's under-21 side. The 23-year-old has been a regular for the team currently placed eighth in the Bundesliga this term, conceding 43 goals in 26 matches to date.

- Liverpool are losing faith in the idea that they can convince Internazionale defender Alessandro Bastoni to join the club, TEAMtalk reports. The Serie A side are said to be working on a "mega-money" contract extension for Bastoni, amid additional interest from Barcelona and Chelsea. Bastoni, 26, is viewed by the Liverpool hierarchy as a potential replacement for club captain Virgil van Dijk, who turns 35 this summer.

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play 2:30 Laurens: Chelsea's punishment for rule breaches wasn't enough Gab & Juls discuss Chelsea's suspended one-year transfer ban and fine of £10.75 million for historical breaches of Premier League rules.

OTHER RUMORS

- Juventus hold a concrete interest in Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva. The Portugal international is expected to leave City at the end of the season. (Ben Jacobs)

- Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is set to sign a bumper new contract with the Premier League club. Defender Harry Maguire is also in talks over a one-year contract extension. (talkSPORT)

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- Raphinha wants to stay at Barcelona for another year and wouldn't consider any offers to move this summer after the World Cup. The forward has previously been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, but the newspaper says there are no doubts about his future and he might even extend his contract beyond 2028. (Sport)

- Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur recently sent scouts to watch Cagliari right-back Marco Palestra. (Nicolo Schira)

- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is "more than happy" at Everton despite recent links with Manchester United. (TEAMtalk)

- Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can is set to sign a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2027. (Sky Germany)

- Bayer Leverkusen have activated a clause to re-sign 18-year-old midfielder Kerim Alajbegovic from RB Salzburg. (Sky Germany)

- Real Madrid's latest young star prospect is winger Alexis Ciria. The 18-year-old arrived from Sevilla's academy in January and coach Álvaro Arbeloa had already been considering calling him up for first-team training during the international break, though a call-up at youth level for Spain put that plan on hold. (Marca)

- FC Dallas are in talks to sign Santiago Moreno from Brazilian club Fluminense. The deal would be an initial loan with a future purchase option. (Tom Bogert)

- Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Union Santa Fe left-back Mateo Del Blanco. (Ekrem Konur)

- Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is a leading candidate to replace Ernesto Valverde as Athletic Club head coach at the end of the season. (Marca)