Alex Scott can still earn England World Cup spot - Andoni Iraola

Thomas Tuchel explains why he didn't name Trent Alexander-Arnold in his latest England squad. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola believes Alex Scott can still force his way into England's World Cup plans after being overlooked for Thomas Tuchel's latest squad.

Uncapped Cherries midfielder Scott earned his first international call-up in November but has not been selected for upcoming Wembley friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

The 22-year-old responded to the disappointment with a standout display in Friday evening's 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester United, including hitting the woodwork before his side's second equaliser.

Alex Scott missed out on the latest England squad. Visionhaus/Getty Images

"He has been playing like this consistently," Iraola said. "I said before the game, he's in the best form I've seen him ever in my three seasons here.

"But I understand Tuchel in the sense that if you consider [James] Garner, Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, they are incredible players. You have such a good national team, it's very expensive to be in the squad.

- England release 2026 World Cup kits: 'New era for the Three Lions'

- Thomas Tuchel hints at Max Dowman chance to make World Cup squad

- England 2026 World Cup watch: Who's trending up, who's trending down as Thomas Tuchel mulls squad

"I hope he continues playing like this, and maybe he has a chance at the end of the season because he's doing everything from his side to be considered."

Iraola has been linked with the Athletic Bilbao job after the Spanish side's current manager Ernesto Valverde announced he will leave at the end of the season.

"It affects me probably as a supporter because I support this club, I have been playing there for a lot of years, it has been a surprise also for me," Iraola said, who made 508 appearances for Athletic during his playing career. "It's not affecting me, apart from the supporter side."