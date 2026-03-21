Tottenham clash with Nottingham Forest a 'four' point game - Igor Tudor

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Igor Tudor has described Tottenham's crunch relegation fixture with Nottingham Forest on Sunday as a "four-point game" but not a cup final.

Spurs have slipped into a Premier League survival battle after a disastrous campaign where they have won only two of their last 21 league fixtures.

Tottenham are winless in 12 league matches, but enter this fixture lifted by a 1-1 draw at Liverpool last Sunday and following Wednesday's morale-boosting 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Even though Spurs exited Europe after a 7-5 aggregate defeat, a team missing 11 players were applauded off at full-time and previously disillusioned fans have put plans in place to ramp up the atmosphere ahead of the visit of 17th-placed Forest.

Tottenham face Nottingham Forest in a crunch clash. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

An initiative titled 'Show Up, Sing Up, Stay Up' created by several Tottenham fan groups will result in thousands of supporters welcoming the team bus into the ground, but whilst appreciative of those efforts, Tudor knows further battles are ahead.

Asked if he believed in six-pointers with Spurs languishing in 16th and only one point better off than Forest, Tudor said: "No.

"Because there are a lot of points to play for. Of course, it's an important game because we are together there, so let's say not six, but four?

"It's not a final. Maybe not three points, a four-point game but still a lot of points [to go].

"Especially when we are so close, it's important, but it will not decide who will [stay up]."

Tudor delivered a similar message after his maiden win as Spurs boss on Wednesday and it has been an extraordinary week so far.

Ex-Juventus and Lazio head coach Tudor looked set to be axed after a shambolic start to a 5-2 loss at Atletico, but two spirited displays have restored pride and significantly belief in the club's bid to stay up.

"No one can be in a relegation fight and enjoy. We can change this word enjoyment into something different," Tudor smiled.

"Mental sharpness rises and gets bigger, that was the key. We are sleeping less on the pitch. That's the main thing.

"We react before, so for me this is crucial. Now we react earlier. On what happened on the pitch, we are not always, 'what happened?' And then we react after. Now we react before things happen.

"Not in the way how I would like but much better. This mental sharpness, awareness of dangerous situations, this is coming up and that's why we are better.

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"I saw good energy. I saw good numbers. They told me the last games in the top four or five of all season for high intensity runs and this stuff so I think we are progressing."

Already juggling a hefty injury list, Tudor acknowledged it will be important no more players suffer problems during the upcoming international break.

Tudor added: "I am very happy for all the players going to the national teams. It's means they are good. It is important they come back without injury. That's what all the coaches of the teams want!"