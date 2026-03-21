Marcus Rashford fit again for Barcelona after fitness issues - Hansi Flick

Gab & Juls debate whether Barcelona should keep Marcus Rashford for next season. (1:48)

Marcotti: Barcelona would be stupid to renew Rashford's loan on current terms (1:48)

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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says Marcus Rashford is 100% again after struggling with fitness problems in recent weeks.

However, Flick added that now is not the right moment to discuss the England forward's future, with his loan from Manchester United expiring in June.

Rashford, 28, has been in and out of the Barça team recently and was an unused substitute in their last two matches, wins against Sevilla and Newcastle United.

"Marcus has had some problems in the past days," Flick revealed when asked about his lack of playing time.

Marcus Rashford has been an unusued substitute in Barcelona's last two games. David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

"But now he's at 100% and he is an option for Sunday [against Rayo Vallecano]."

Barça president Joan Laporta recently revealed the club are open to keeping Rashford for longer, but suggested they would try and negotiate extending the loan with United.

ESPN reported last month that United do not intend on budging from €30 million, which is the amount fixed in the agreement between the two clubs for Barça to make the move permanent this summer.

"I need all my players between now and the end of the season; we don't know what will happen after," Flick said when asked about signing Rashford.

"There is time. There is also a World Cup this year. I believe in my players. Rashford and [fellow loanee Joao] Cancelo both add quality.

"We will speak at the end of the season and see. Now is not the moment to say: 'I want this player or I don't want this player.' Anything can happen."

Rashford has scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists in his 38 appearances for Barça this season, but his role has reduced since Raphinha returned from injury.

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He could come into Flick's thinking for Rayo's visit to Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, with Flick also disclosing good news regarding goalkeeper Joan García.

Garcia was forced off in the second half of the midweek Champions League win against Newcastle, but he is fit to start against Rayo.

Eric García also went off in that game but Flick said he is only ready to feature on the bench this weekend.

Barça, who lead Real Madrid by four points at the top of LaLiga, are still without Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong.