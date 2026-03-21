WSL: Khadija Shaw hits 13-minute hat trick as Man City beat Tottenham

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Khadija Shaw needed only 13 minutes to score a hat trick. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Khadija Shaw took her Women's Super League goal tally to 18 for the season with a record-breaking first-half hat-trick as leaders Manchester City eased past Tottenham 5-2 at the Joie Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Jamaica international completed the feat in just 13 minutes -- the fastest in WSL history -- as the hosts took control, with Olivia Holdt equalising after Shaw's opener before Kerolin and an own goal from Amanda Nildén extended City's lead before the break.

Spurs came out stronger in the second half and Bethany England pulled another goal back late on but they ultimately failed to turn that dominance into more goals and remain fifth in the table.

City dominated possession in the opening exchanges, while Tottenham had a shot blocked after five minutes, but Shaw's opener arrived three minutes later as she fired home from the edge of the six-yard box following a failed clearance.

Spurs' Julie Blakstad had an effort blocked before Holdt equalised after collecting Drew Spence's sweeping pass from her own half, went on a solo run and beat diving goalkeeper Khiara Keating for her sixth WSL goal of the season.

Three minutes later, Shaw put City in front for the second time as she headed Alex Greenwood's corner home from the far post.

And she was not finished yet as she celebrated her hat-trick in the 21st minute, glancing Kerolin's cross into the net from close range to leave Spurs with a mountain to climb.

Vivianne Miedema headed wide and Sam Coffey hit the post as the home side looked to extend their advantage before Kerolin slotted Lauren Hemp's cross into the bottom corner.

City scored their fifth on the stroke of half-time as Sweden defender Nilden put into her own net following another dangerous Hemp cross.

The visitors looked to pull another goal back as they began to dominate when the second half got under way, but captain England saw her first shot blocked before her header was saved by Keating.

Hemp stung Tottenham stopper Lize Kop's hands at the other end, while -- with 20 minutes to go -- Hanna Wijk saw her effort saved before Signe Gaupset fired over as Spurs continued to press.

Their pressure paid off after 85 minutes as England fired home from Matilda Vinberg's assist in the centre of the box to reduce the deficit but it was too little too late.