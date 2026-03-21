Everton vs. Chelsea - Premier League LIVE updates

Gab & Juls discuss Chelsea's suspended one-year transfer ban and fine of £10.75 million for historical breaches of Premier League rules. (2:30)

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Chelsea travel to take on Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Saturday night's Premier League action.

Liam Rosenior and co are looking to bounce back after a 3-0 home defeat to PSG sent them crashing out of the Champions League by an aggregate score of 8-2 during the week.

In their last league action, Chelsea lost 1-0 to Newcastle. In all competitions, the London side has won just once in their last four outings, an extra-time victory away over Wrexham in the FA Cup.

However, given Liverpool's defeat earlier on Saturday, a victory against the other Merseyside outfit tonight would see them leapfrog Arne Slot's men into fifth in the table as the battle for European spots heats up.

Everton, for their part, lost to Arsenal last time out -- a game memorable for Max Dowman's historic late goal.

Before that, though, David Moyes and co won back-to-back league games against Burnley and Newcastle.

Victory today would see Everton jump from ninth to seventh in the table, albeit Brentford could overtake them again depending on the result of their later game vs. Leeds.

Follow along all the action from the Hill Dickinson Stadium live with ESPN.

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