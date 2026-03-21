Ashley Cole wins first match in management as Cesena defeat Catanzaro

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Ashley Cole has won his first match as a senior professional football manager as Serie B side Cesena defeated Catanzaro 3-1.

Cole has previous coaching experience with Derby, Chelsea, England U21, Everton, Birmingham and with Gareth Southgate's England, took on his first managerial role with Cesena on March 15.

He began with a 3-0 defeat to rivals Mantova on March 17 but in his second game at the club, he saw them return to winning ways.

Cole's side had to come back from a goal down, after Mattia Liberali opened the scoring for Catanzaro after 34 minutes.

Ashley Cole won his first match in management with Cesena. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Cesena equalised through Alberto Ceri shortly before the hour mark and as time ticked towards full-time, Matteo Piacenti put them into the lead.

Patrick Nuamah was sent off for Catanzaro with three minutes left on the clock and in stoppage time, Tommaso Berti put the game to bed.

It handed Cole his first victory as a manager and Cesena a first win since Feb. 6., to reignite their faint hopes of making the play-offs.

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Speaking at his unveiling, Cole said: "The values aligned together and I was very enthusiastic when I got the call and the opportunity to come to, as I mentioned, a very good, honest respectful club and I still am enthusiastic for the future."

"More importantly, for me, my background, my beginning is just like the Cesena fans: very humble, good values, good loyalty and at the moment they're giving everything for the club and I need to give something back.

"The minute I heard about this opportunity, I jumped at the chance to come here.

"My team needs to reflect not me, always, it needs to reflect the club, its fans and the values of these fans."