Andy Carroll victorious on managerial debut with Dagenham and Redbridge

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Andy Carroll was victorious on his managerial debut with Dagenham and Redbridge.

The former England, Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham striker was placed in interim charge of the National League South club this week following the sacking of Lee Bradbury.

That decision came only weeks after YouTuber KSI was announced as a minority shareholder in the club, setting out grand plans to emulate the success of Wrexham.

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Carroll is also an investor in the club after joining them last summer on a three-year contract.

The 37-year-old netted seven goals in 13 appearances but has not played since mid-December and has now been handed a chance in the dugout.

Andy Carroll was victorious in his first game as caretaker manager of Dagenham & Redbridge. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

KSI was in the crowd to see Carroll's managerial bow, and it proved to be a very successful one, with a 1-0 win over Torquay moving Dagenham to within five points of the play-off places.

The only goal came in the 74th minute as George Marsh scored directly from a corner.