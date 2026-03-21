Mexico's Raúl Jiménez in tears after 1st goal since father's death

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LONDON -- Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez was reduced to tears on Saturday after scoring his first goal since the death of his father last week.

After converting a penalty to seal a 3-1 win for Fulham over Burnley in the Premier League, Jiménez dropped to his knees and pointed to the sky with both hands.

He welled up as he walked back to center circle and was seen wiping tears from his eyes after the match.

Raúl Jiménez points to the sky after scoring in Fulham's win over Burnley. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Jiménez also was embraced warmly by his Fulham teammates, including fellow striker Rodrigo Muniz and coach Marco Silva.

The death of his father, Raúl Jiménez Vega, was announced by Mexico's soccer federation on March 13.

Jiménez has scored all 14 of the penalties he has taken in the Premier League, the most of any player with a 100% conversion rate in Premier League history.

"Raul, so cool in that moment, so calm, and that is the reason why he gets the penalty record in the Premier League," Fulham manager Marco Silva told reporters.

Jiménez has also played in England's top division with Wolverhampton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.