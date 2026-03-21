Wolfsburg vs OL Lyonnes: How to watch UWCL in UK with Disney+, kickoff time, key players

Alex Scott & Fara Williams react to the Women's Champions League quarterfinal draw featuring a Clásico and an all WSL affair between Arsenal and Chelsea. (1:44)

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The draw for this season's UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals produced several showcase matchups, but only one features a clash between two former winners.

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Germany's VfL Wolfsburg, winners of back-to-back titles between 2012 and 2014, will go up against record eight-time Champions League winners OL Lyonnes.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

Key Details:

Date: March 24, 2026

Time: 5:45 p.m. GMT

Venue: Volkswagen Arena

How to watch:

Like every UWCL game this season, this one will be broadcast live on Disney+.

Road to the quarterfinals

Can Real Madrid contain Ewa Pajor and Barcelona in their Women's Champions League quarterfinal? Luciano Lima/Getty Images

Wolfsburg did not have it easy in reaching a 13th quarterfinal in 14 seasons. As well as a 3-1 defeat to Lyonnes, Wolfsburg were also beaten by Real Madrid and Chelsea to leave them facing a playoff against Juventus.

The Italian side gave them a real scare, taking a 2-0 lead in the first leg in Germany before two late goals from Wolfsburg gave them parity heading to Turin. But it wasn't until Cora Zicai struck deep into second-half stoppage time in the second leg that Wolfsburg could finally breathe easily as they secured a 4-2 aggregate win.

In contrast, OL Lyonnes' progress was much more serene. The 18-time French champions finished second in the league phase, level on points with first-placed Barcelona, as only a 3-3 draw at Juventus blemished an otherwise perfect record.

Former Barcelona and Washington Spirit coach Jonatan Giráldez got off to a perfect start with Lyonnes in the competition, courtesy of a 2-1 in over last season's winners Arsenal. Remarkably that was the only game in which Lyonnes failed to score at least three goals.

That record was more than enough to book a place in a joint-record 17th quarterfinal.

Players to watch

If Wolfsburg are to upset Lyonnes then they will likely need two big performances from Lineth Beerensteyn. The Dutch striker scored four times in the league phase, including finding the net against Lyonnes and netting a brace in a 5-2 win over Manchester United.

Beerensteyn has also been in form for her country, netting twice in the Netherlands' World Cup qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland earlier this month.

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OL Lyonnes will also be hoping for big things from their top scorer in this season's Champions League, Melchie Dumornay. The prolific Haiti international showed her best against the English clubs in the league phase, scoring twice in the win over Arsenal before grabbing another double in a 3-0 rout of Man United.

She'll go into the quarterfinal in fine form, too, with three goals in her last four appearances.