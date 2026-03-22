Newcastle vs Sunderland LIVE: No Tonali for the hosts in Tyne-Wear derby

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Newcastle United host Sunderland in one of the Premier League's most iconic rivalries, and you can follow all the updates live on ESPN.

Eddie Howe's will need an immediate response from their midweek thrashing in Barcelona, where they were dumped out of the Champions League 8-3 on aggregate.

Motivation won't be lacking in a derby like this, but the Magpies go into the clash with an extra bit of drive to avenge their 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light in the reverse fixture.

Sunderland have been one of the stories of the season and among the best promoted sides in recent history. A win on Sunday would see thim jump above Newcastle in the table and keep alive their slim hopes of European qualification.

Tune in below for live updates.