Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal step up pursuit of Roma star

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Roma defender Wesley França is a target for Arsenal while Liverpool are considering Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon as an upgrade on Cody Gakpo.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Arsenal need to find a replacement for Ben White and are pushing to sign AS Roma's Wesley Franca. Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

- Arsenal are stepping up their quest for Roma in-form defender Wesley França, with Ben White set to make way in the summer, according to TEAMtalk. França has been a revelation since joining the Italians from Flamengo last summer, impressing with a four-goal haul. Arsenal scouts have also noted the Brazilian 22-year-old right back's athleticism, defensive diligence and attacking capabilities. Everton are also interested. The Gunners are also monitoring Newcastle's Tino Livramento, Eintracht Frankfurt's Nnamdi Collins and Monaco's Vanderson. Meanwhile, White's departure has been sanctioned by the club if the right offer comes along.

- Liverpool could replace Cody Gakpo with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon in the summer, according to TEAMtalk. Gakpo has been offered to clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham Hotspur, and around Europe as Liverpool attempt to gauge interest in the Netherlands international through third-party representatives. Gakpo's departure could make way for Gordon, who continues to impress Reds officials, though Newcastle have made no secret of their intention to keep the 25-year-old on Tyneside. Gordon spent part of his youth development at Liverpool before joining Merseyside rivals Everton in 2012; he ultimately began his professional career at Everton.

- Barcelona and Real Madrid are both planning to test the waters for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in the summer, but City are not planning on allowing the 25-year-old to leave, according to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke. Haaland is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2031, and City are looking to sign players in other positions around him. Haaland has been out of form by his high standards -- scoring just five goals in 18 appearances since the turn of the year -- prompting suggestions he may consider a new challenge, and the two Spanish giants remain intent on trying to lure the Norway international to LaLiga as a statement signing. O'Rourke also reports that should manager Pep Guardiola leave the club, City would prefer to replace him with Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany, rather than other possible candidates such as Enzo Maresca or Luis Enrique.

- Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti is keen on signing Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger and, in doing so, fend off interest from a number of Premier League clubs, according to Tuttosport. Spalletti and Rüdiger worked together at Roma, and it remains an ambition of the Bianconeri boss to re-sign the 33-year-old, ideally on a two-year deal, to bring some stability to his back line. Spalletti sees the Germany defender as the perfect short-term addition to his squad, with his UEFA Champions League experience and leadership. Rüdiger is available on a free transfer at the end of the season. However, Diario AS reports that there has been a "radical twist" in the situation, with a contract renewal for the defender now in the cards. Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa enthusiastically said on Saturday that he'd "build a statue to Rüdiger and put it in my garden."

- Atlético Madrid have bid €35 million plus bonuses for Atalanta midfielder Éderson, according to Sportitalia's Alfredo Pedulla. The Italian club are hoping to recoup closer to €40 million for the Brazilian. Éderson was a key member of the team as Le Dea won the Europa League and finished fourth in Serie A in 2023-24, and since then he has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs for several seasons. The 26-year-old's contract in Bergamo is due to expire at the end of next season.

EXPERT TAKE

play 0:53 Nicol: Slot shouldn't get sacked if Liverpool miss out on a UCL spot Steve Nicol debates Arne Slot's future after Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool are ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers in the region of €50 million. (Caught Offside)

- Despite being heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle, particularly to Manchester United, Bruno Guimarães is committed to the northeast. (Newcastle Chronicle)

- Inter Milan and Juventus are tracking the situation of Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, hoping the 21-year-old could form an integral part of their midfield rebuilds in the summer. (Ekrem Konur)

- Arsenal could allow a number of players to leave in the summer as they look to freshen up their squad and build on what they hope will be a title-winning season. (Daily Telegraph)

- Liverpool winger Giorgi Mamardashvili is a target for European clubs and he could be tempted with the promise of more game time. (Football Insider)

- Rangers boss Danny Röhl has expressed his desire to extend Mikey Moore's deal beyond the end of the season, whether it's a loan move or permanent deal. The 18-year-old was on the scoresheet for Rangers against Aberdeen on Saturday. (Daily Mail)

- Xabi Alonso is the leading contender to replace Arne Slot should the Dutchman be relieved of his duties as Liverpool Manager. Slot came under fresh pressure following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion. (Football Insider)