Danny Welbeck snubbed, but Brighton boss explains why Jason Steele picked by England

Open Extended Reactions

Danny Welbeck insists he is fully focused on Brighton after further fuelling talk of a World Cup call-up with a match-winning brace in Saturday's 2-1 success over Liverpool.

The 35-year-old forward is enjoying his most prolific campaign of his career and is currently the leading English goalscorer in the Premier League after taking his tally to 12 against Arne Slot's fifth-placed side.

Welbeck was on Friday overlooked by England boss Thomas Tuchel for upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, having won the last of his 42 international caps in September 2018.

"For me, I have to control what I can control," he told BBC Match of the Day.

Danny Welbeck was overlooked for England. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"It's really nice that my name is being mentioned with that, that's a positive for me, but I don't like to give energy to things that I can't control. So for me, I'm just happy and enjoying my football."

While Welbeck remains in the international wilderness, Brighton's uncapped second-choice goalkeeper Jason Steele, 35, has been selected by Tuchel.

- Where does Danny Welbeck rank for goalscoring Englishmen in Europe's top leagues?

- Alex Scott can still earn England World Cup spot - Andoni Iraola

- England release 2026 World Cup kits: 'New era for the Three Lions'

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said of Steele: "When he plays he's so reliable and he's one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. For me, he's the best No. 2 in the league, definitely.

"Every team in the world, if you want to be successful, you need to have these kind of characters in the team who understand their role, who know they may not play but will 100% be there for the team. It was no surprise for me that he gets nominated."