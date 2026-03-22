Sebastian Kehl exits role as Borussia Dortmund sporting director

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Sebastian Kehl has left his job at Borussia Dortmund. Getty

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) -- Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl is leaving the team with immediate effect as the club undergoes a major shakeup after what will be a trophyless season.

Dortmund said Sunday Kehl and the club had "mutually agreed to end their collaboration" after reaching an "amicable" decision with management.

"The summer is the right time for a change. To allow both sides to prepare, we mutually agreed to an immediate termination of Sebastian's contract," managing director Lars Ricken said in a statement.

"Sebastian and I also share a long history. We not only played together for Borussia Dortmund, but we also won the German championship together in 2002. Sebastian has made enormous contributions to our club."

Kehl, a former team captain who helped lead Dortmund to back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, took over as the club's director of licensed players in 2018 before he was promoted to sporting director in 2022.

"The departure of Sebastian Kehl naturally represents a significant change in our sporting leadership," said Carsten Cramer, who took over as CEO from Hans-Joachim Watzke last October.

"To facilitate the necessary changes for the upcoming season and also to give Sebastian time to consider the next steps in his professional career, this separation is the logical step at this time."

Kehl, who joined Dortmund from Freiburg in January 2002, said it "has been a part of my life for half my life, and I have an extremely strong connection to this great club ... Dortmund, the incredible stadium, and the Südtribüne [south stand] will always hold a special place in my heart. It has been an honor."