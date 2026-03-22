Tottenham fans flood streets to galvanize team for Nottingham Forest clash

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Tottenham were greeted by a great atmosphere created by their fans. Getty

Thousands of Tottenham fans flooded the streets to welcome the team bus down the High Road ahead of Sunday's crunch fixture at home to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

An initiative set up this week by various Spurs supporters' groups titled 'Show Up, Sing Up, Stay Up' called for the fanbase to rally together and show backing for the players before a vital match in the battle to stay in the Premier League.

Fans were asked to arrive outside The Bricklayers pub in the shadows of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 11.30am and an estimated 10,000 supporters were along the High Road by the time the team bus arrived to enormous noise.

Multiple pyrotechnics were let off either side of the High Road as a raucous atmosphere was created in scenes reminiscent of Everton fans outside Goodison Park in recent relegation battles.

A section of fans chanted the name of old boss Mauricio Pochettino before the team bus was serenaded with chants of 'Come on you Spurs' as white and blue smoke filled the air around N17.