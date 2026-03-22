Newcastle vs. Sunderland paused due to report of racist abuse

The referee paused Newcastle vs. Sunderland because of reported racist abuse. Getty

Sunderland's win over Newcastle was paused after reports of racist abuse toward Lutsharel Geertruida.

The Premier League Match Centre posted to social media: "Today's match between Newcastle United and Sunderland was temporarily paused during the second half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida. This is in line with the Premier League's on-field anti-discrimination protocol.

"The incident at St James' Park will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs.

"Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all."

Referee Anthony Taylor halted the match in the 52nd minute for a duration of three minutes because of the incident. Newcastle were 1-0 up at the time, after Anthony Gordon's early opener.

But Chemsdine Talbi equalized, then Brian Brobbey found a late winner for Sunderland.

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One arrest was made prior to Sunday's Premier League meeting between Sunderland and Newcastle, Northumbria Police have confirmed.

Images on social media prior to the Tyne-Wear derby clash at St James' Park showed supporters of the rival teams meeting on their way to the ground, and Northumbria Police issued an update confirming an "increased police presence" around the city.

"We are aware of a number of videos circulating on social media in relation to Newcastle United and Sunderland supporters goading one another," a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.

"In the main, everyone has co-operated and we are able to report that one arrest was made ahead of kick-off. We will continue to have an increased police presence in the city centre."

Press Association contributed to this report.