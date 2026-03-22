Carabao Cup final LIVE: O'Reilly brace lands Man City first trophy of the season against poor Arsenal

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The first trophy of the season is up for grabs and it is Arsenal and Manchester City competing for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The top two teams in the Premier League could well compete for all three domestic trophies and they have the chance to land the first blow in March in front of 90,000 fans.

You can follow every single moment of the game live on ESPN in what is sure to be a massive, tense affair.

Manchester City reached the final after defeating reigning champions Newcastle United 5-1 on aggregate in the semifinals.

They had previously beaten Huddersfield in the Third Round, before advancing past Swansea and and Brentford.

Arsenal meanwhile navigated past Chelsea in the semi-finals with Kai Havertz's 90th minute goal seeing them win 4-2 on aggregate.

They defeated Port Vale in the Third Round, before getting past Brighton and Crystal Palace on penalties in the quarterfinals.

City have won the League Cup eight times, most recently in 2021, while Arsenal have won it only twice and not since 1993.