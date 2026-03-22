James Garner 'didn't consider' England call - now dreaming of World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

James Garner admits he hadn't considered an England call. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Everton midfielder James Garner had not even contemplated an England call-up this season but after being selected by Thomas Tuchel he is allowing himself to dream of going to the World Cup.

The 25-year-old has been the Toffees' most consistent performer, even when pushed into an emergency right-back role, and was a key factor in the 3-0 victory over Chelsea which has raised the unlikely but outside prospect of a late bid for Champions League football.

Garner was part of the squad which won the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship and that was his last involvement in international football until he was named in the senior squad on Friday.

"I'll be honest with you, I didn't consider it one single bit. [The plan was] for me to start the season how I did and to just keep on gradually getting better," he said.

"I knew that I had it in me and I knew since I've been here I've not quite hit the levels that I know I can be at so this season is me trying to push to get to the levels that I know I can be at.

"I think getting called up to England speaks for itself. It's definitely been the best part of my career so far."

Asked about his World Cup chances, he added: "I don't see why not.

"I think it's a possibility but at the same time I've just got to keep on focusing on what I'm doing on the weekend. If I keep on playing like that then who knows."

Tuchel's extended squad for matches against Uruguay and Japan means Garner has been named alongside the likes of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Arsenal's Declan Rice but the former Manchester United academy player is not intimidated.

- Where does Danny Welbeck rank for goalscoring Englishmen in Europe's top leagues?

- Alex Scott can still earn England World Cup spot - Andoni Iraola

- England release 2026 World Cup kits: 'New era for the Three Lions'

"I think anybody who gets called up for England has to be at the level otherwise they wouldn't be called up, especially for a nation like this," he said.

"A lot of people think that England should be there or thereabouts in the World Cup so to even get a call-up is such an amazing achievement and I'm just so proud to be there.

"It'll be a little bit daunting, of course. It's my first time but I'm just going to be myself, be positive and we'll see what happens."