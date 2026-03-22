Igor Tudor absent from Tottenham media duty after Nottingham Forest thrashing

Tottenham's assistant coach Bruno Saltor reflects on a damaging defeat for his side against Nottingham Forest. (0:44)

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Igor Tudor left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium immediately after Sunday's 3-0 Premier League defeat against Nottingham Forest due to a "personal family matter he has just found out about," a club official said.

Tottenham's defeat left last season's Europa League winners in seventeenth position in the table, one point ahead of third-bottom West Ham, with Forest moving above Spurs as a result of their victory.

The defeat was former Juventus and Lazio coach Tudor's fourth loss in five league games in charge -- the other was a 1-1 draw at Liverpool -- and the result has placed his position in doubt.

Yet after Spurs coach Bruno Saltor attended the post-match press conference, a club official said that Tudor had been forced to leave the stadium, with Saltor unable to add further details.

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"Personal matters, family matters and I am stepping in as it is not right time for him to speak," Saltor said.

"It's not for me say anthing else."

Saltor, who said that the half-time substitution of defender Micky van de Van was "tactical" rather than an injury, said that "every mistake" is being punished.

"Every mistake right now is going against us," he said.

"Every detail is going against us and it affects the players as well.

"You can see how much they are fighting. We are in a difficult situation, everyone knows. In the first half we were the better team and need to be consistent with that.

"We were 1-0 down and wanted to be a little more aggressive with players coming back from injuries. It didn't work as planned but it was our intention.

"It hurts us, it is painful, really painful, but the fans were outstanding today -- from before the game until the end of the game.

"We need to carry on because we care, we care for Spurs, we are family and want to get out of this situation.

"I am 100% sure we can get through this situation."

Spurs are next in action after the international break, travelling to Sunderland on April 12.