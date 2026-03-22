Chelsea's Liam Rosenior admits packed schedule behind poor form

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Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior will not make excuses for his side's poor run of form but admits their heavy workload is catching up with them.

The 3-0 humbling at Everton was their fourth successive defeat, Rosenior becoming the first Chelsea boss since Frank Lampard in 2023 to do so.

For the ninth league match in a row, they failed to keep a clean sheet and took their minutes without a goal to more than 300.

Having gone all the way to the final and winning the Club World Cup in the summer, there has been little time to rest for the squad.

Rosenior -- who is hoping the international break will provide a reset -- is under intense scrutiny after winning just one of the last 10 matches against top-tier opposition.

Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Everton was their fourth successive defeat in all competitions. Getty

"I don't want to be seen to make excuses because that was not good enough.

"The last week hasn't been good enough," Rosenior said, referencing home defeats to Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain.

"I think if you're a logical-thinking person and you look at the workload and the amount of games that the players have played it's a pretty simple conclusion to come to.

"Why I think the international break has come at a good time for us is because hopefully those players get a change.

"Most of them have to fly across the world and play for their countries but maybe a reset, maybe some time away to regather and have a different environment may refresh the group."

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Defender Jorrel Hato agreed that a fortnight away from club games, before returning for an FA Cup quarterfinal against League One's bottom side Port Vale, would help the players refocus.

"We had a few difficult games in a row so maybe it's a good time now," Hato said.

"Everyone has the time to think about how we are going to do it after the break but I still have a lot of belief in this squad and I think we will reach what we want to reach [this season].

"We are still in the FA Cup, we can still reach what we want in terms of the top four so we have to look forward."