Newcastle face burning questions: What next for Eddie Howe after Tyne-Wear woe?

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Eddie Howe saw Newcastle beaten by rivals Sunderland. Getty

NEWCASTLE -- At this point last season, Newcastle United players were covered in confetti. Their project reached its apex at Wembley as the club ended its 70-year-drought for silverware by lifting the Carabao Cup. That same weekend, Sunderland fell to a 3-0 defeat at Coventry in the Championship in a dent to their automatic promotion hopes.

The gap between the two North-East rivals had grown over the past decade, with Sunderland plummeting to League One and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Firm taking over Newcastle. In the aftermath of the Carabao Cup final, it had never felt wider.

But a lot can happen in a year and with one swipe of a boot on Sunday at St. James' Park, Brian Brobbey restored balance to the rivalry. Sunderland's 2-1 comeback win means they are now level on 54 wins each since their first meeting in 1898. More urgently, it sees the Black Cats jump above Newcastle in the Premier League table with just seven games left.

A fortnight that began with so much promise for Newcastle -- a creditable draw against Barcelona and a win at Chelsea -- ends with their season in tatters. Barring a late surge, they are likely to end the bereft of silverware or European qualification.

Ahead of Sunday's derby, Eddie Howe had called on his side to "play like our lives depend on it." His face looked void of optimism as he sat down for his news conference post-match. The 48-year-old, who now holds the unwanted record of becoming the first Newcastle manager to lose his first two Tyne-Wear derbies, has previously said he is able to move on quickly from defeats. But on Sunday, he spoke forlornly of having a "tough, painful few days" ahead of him.

Newcastle aren't in action for another three weeks and those of a black and white persuasion face an international break gripped by existentialism. Has the project already peaked? Is it destined to be a 'feeder club' for those above them in the football food chain? Has Howe taken the club as far as he can?

There was at least an answer on the last of those questions, with Howe insisting post-match that he remains committed to the club and its direction of travel.

Brian Brobbey settled the Tyne-Wear derby. Getty

In his period of reflection over the next few weeks, Howe will perhaps come to realise that while he remains one of the best managers in the league, he doesn't have the chops to be a sporting director. It's a role he unwillingly had to take on after Paul Mitchell departed in the summer and his replacement Ross Wilson only joined in October.

Howe has a remarkable track record of improving players at Newcastle -- Anthony Gordon, Joelinton and even the departed Alexander Isak are a testament to that. Lewis Hall appears to be the latest player to be imbued by Howe's work, with the Englishman the lone shining light for the Magpies on Sunday. And perhaps, even the season.

Hall joined the club from Chelsea in 2024 and it's only now he is starting to come good on the potential that saw Newcastle a reported £35 million on him with add-ons. It's a case-study that Newcastle fans can take hope from while gauging the impact of last summer's arrivals in Nick Woltemade, Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa.

But so far, Howe's £159 million outlay on this trio is yet to provide enough of a return. It certainly didn't against Sunderland, where Woltemade and Ramsey started in midfield. The duo began well, with Woltemade playing a role in Gordon's opener, but faded badly in the second half. Newcastle spent the last 30 minutes chasing a winner, and yet Howe only brought Wissa on in the 89th minute. Against Barcelona midweek, he didn't even come on.

Nick Woltemade was used in midfield by Eddie Howe. Getty

There is a pointed irony to the fact that Woltemade and Ramsey only started in the derby as the first-choice pairing of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães were out injured. The duo are emblematic of Newcastle's early success in the transfer market. They weren't thrifty, shrewd purchases -- both were established players in Europe who Newcastle shelled out big money for. Both were in their early 20s when they joined and with rumours swirling over their exit this summer, Newcastle can be sure that they will at least be making their money back on players in their prime ages.

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Newcastle's bench far eclipsed Sunderland's from a monetary standpoint, and yet as Howe made all five substitutions, Regis Le Bris made just one in 90 minutes. The player he introduced -- Enzo Le Fée -- set up Brobbey's winner moments after coming on. The duo have been Sunderland's standout players this season and are a shining example of their shrewd investment over the summer.

Of course, Newcastle's ownership means they don't need to go full 'Moneyball' in the transfer market in the way lesser-resourced Premier League clubs need to.

Getting this summer's transfer window right is imperative for Newcastle. Allowing Howe to be on the training pitch instead of the boardroom would be a step in this direction.