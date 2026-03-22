The shocking stats that will worry Tottenham during Premier League relegation scrap

Janusz Michallik puts the blame for Tottenham's terrible season on the players themselves after defeat to Nottingham Forest. (1:40)

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Another defeat for Tottenham leaves the north London club perilously close to the relegation spots.

After a 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in front of their own fans, Spurs find themselves in 17th, just one point above the drop. It continues a miserable league run that has Igor Tudor's side flirting with the club record winless streak.

With plenty questioning Tudor's future as Spurs batten down for a proper relegation scrap, here are the stats that show just how poor their form has been.

Just how bad is the streak?

The current run is flirting with Spurs' record for league games without a win. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League winless streak is extended to 13 games (0-5-8 W-D-L).

Only twice before has the club gone 13 league games without a win.

The record is 16 games dating way back to the 1934-35 campaign.

The current run of 13 winless outings has equalled a similar stretch back in 1912 for the club's second longest top-flight winless streak.

Meagre points

After 31 Premier League games, Tottenham find themselves on 30 points.

When converting for three points for a win, this is Spurs' joint lowest points tally at this stage of a season, alongside the 1914-15 campaign.

A league of their own

Tottenham Hotspur is the only club without a Premier League win in 2026, drawing five and losing eight of 13 league games since the new year.

- Igor Tudor absent from Tottenham media duty after Nottingham Forest thrashing

- Are Tottenham going to be relegated from the Premier League? What stats, charts say

- Nottingham Forest thrash Tottenham in relegation six-pointer

Bad omens

Only three teams have had longer runs without a win from the start of a calendar year, all of whom were relegated:

- 2007-08 Derby (18)

- 2002-03 Sunderland (17)

- 2016-17 Middlesbrough (14)

Defensive woes

Spurs have conceded 18 goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half, more than any other team in the Premier League this season.

They have also failed to win any of their last 31 matches when conceding first in the Premier League. The last time they won having coughed up the first goal was a victory over Aston Villa back in Nov. 2024.

Information from ESPN Global Research contributed to this report.