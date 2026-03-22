Olivier Giroud, Ethan Nwaneri score, Mason Greenwood injured as Lille beat Marseille

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Olivier Giroud had the final say as Lille beat Marseille. Getty

Olivier Giroud headed a late winner as Lille fought back to triumph 2-1 at Ligue 1 rivals Marseille and boost their Champions League hopes.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker nodded home with four minutes remaining after Thomas Meunier had cancelled out Ethan Nwaneri's first-half opener for Marseille.

Lille bounced back from their 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie in midweek to climb to within two points of third-placed Marseille, whose own Champions League bid suffered a setback.

Marseille boss Habib Beye replaced Roberto De Zerbi last month and, following defeat to Brest in his first game in charge, his side appeared on course for a fourth straight league win after Nwaneri's strike.

The on-loan Arsenal teenager, who turned 19 on Saturday, stepped off the bench in the 18th minute -- after Mason Greenwood was forced off due to injury -- to bury a powerful finish from Igor Paixao's cross.

Lille hit back at the start of the second half when Meunier lashed home from inside the penalty area following a corner.

With further scoring chances few and far between, Marseille pair Amine Gouiri and Timothy Weah both tried their luck from outside the box, but Lille were rewarded for their strong finish.

Hákon Haraldsson was denied by Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli in a one-on-one before Giroud planted a header into the bottom corner following Meunier's cross with four minutes remaining.