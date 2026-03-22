Inter Miami won't rest Lionel Messi in 'final stretch' to WC

Inter Miami grabs the 3-2 win as Lionel Messi finds the back of the net in the second half. (1:27)

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Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano does not anticipate resting captain Lionel Messi in the final stretch of games ahead of the 2026 World Cup, emphasizing the Argentine must play in order for the team to have success.

"We try to look after him as much as possible. We know that he is the kind of player who feels most comfortable when he is out on the pitch playing -- and what that does to his body," said Mascherano on Sunday after Miami beat NYCFC 3-2.

Mascherano was speaking to reporters on Zoom following the game at Yankee Stadium as he served a one-match ban for a red card he received last weekend in Miami's game against Charlotte.

"Right now, he is heading off to join the national team; after his return, we will simply monitor how he is feeling day by day," Mascherano added. "Clearly, he is a vital player for us if we are to achieve our objectives; quite frankly, without him, it would be impossible for us to reach the goals we have set for ourselves.

"That said, we also understand that he is reaching the final stretch [before the World Cup], but, as I've mentioned before -- knowing him as I do, and given that many of the decisions we make regarding him are reached by mutual agreement -- we have to keep the lines of communication open, constantly checking in on his physical sensations and how he is feeling."

Messi has not yet confirmed that he will play for Argentina in the World Cup, saying he will make the decision based on his fitness and how he feels ahead of this summer's tournament in North America.

Following Inter Miami's elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup by Nashville SC last week, the team will only be participating in regular season MLS matches ahead of the World Cup.

"I don't believe we have many midweek fixtures scheduled over the next two months," Mascherano said. "There are only two or three weeks where we won't have a game during the week; otherwise, it will be a schedule of one match per week. Therefore, any time we are able to count on his participation, it is a welcome boost for the team."

Messi featured for Inter Miami in the 3-2 victory against New York City FC on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, scoring a goal after playing the full 90 minutes. The forward will now join the Argentina national team for the March international window, as the defending World Cup champions face Mauritania on March 27 and Zambia on March 31.

Argentina was originally supposed to play the Finalissima against Spain in Qatar during the March window, before the competition was cancelled due to the ongoing war in the region.

CONMEBOL and UEFA, alongside additional members of the organizing committee for the game, attempted to negotiate on a new date and venue but could not reach an agreement.