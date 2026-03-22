Serie A: Inter drop points in title race, Como bolster UCL spot

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Inter Milan are limping into the international break on a four-match winless streak across all competitions that has seen its Serie A lead reduced to six points.

Cher Ndour knocked in a rebound late in the second half for relegation-threatened Fiorentina in a 1-1 draw with visiting Inter on Sunday.

Pio Esposito had put Inter ahead with a header less than a minute in.

Inter was left six points ahead of second-place AC Milan, who beat Inter in a derby two weeks ago and defeated Torino on Saturday; and seven points ahead of defending champion Napoli, who won at Cagliari on Friday for a fourth straight victory.

With eight rounds remaining in the Italian league, Fiorentina moved two points above the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Como have control of a Champions League spot after thrashing relegation-threatened Pisa 5-0 for their fifth-straight victory.

Moise Kean celebrates after scoring a goal for Fiorentina against Inter Milan in Serie A. Getty Images

The victory boosted Cesc Fabregas' club three points clear of fifth-place Juventus, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo on Saturday.

Assane Diao, Anastasios Douvikas, Martin Baturina, Nico Paz and Maximo Perrone scored for the hosts.

Douvikas' 11th goal of the season made him the first Como player with that many in the top flight since Giuseppe Baldini scored 13 and Renato Cattaneo 11 in 1951-52.

Como's win came three days after one of Como's owners, Indonesian tobacco billionaire Michael Bambang Hartono, died at 86.

Hartono and his brother, Roberto Budi Hartono, took over Como in 2019 when the team was playing in Italy's fourth division.

Como returned to Serie A in 2024 for the first time in more than two decades.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.