Sources: Antoine Griezmann to sign 2-year deal with Orlando

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Antoine Griezmann is set to sign a two-year deal including an additional one-year option with Orlando City SC, multiple sources told ESPN Sunday.

The Atlético Madrid attacker left for Orlando on Sunday night after his team's 3-2 derby loss to Real Madrid to finalize the move, sources added, with Griezmann expected to begin playing for the MLS side in July.

Griezmann will remain with Atlético until the end of the season, which still includes a Champions League quarterfinal tie with Barcelona and a Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

The former France star, who was on the 2018 World Cup winning team, retired from international duty in 2024.

ESPN reported in February that Griezmann was in talks to make a move to Orlando before the end of the LaLiga season, but sources said he decided to put the move on hold to finish out the year with Atlético.

Griezmann is Atlético's all-time leading scorer with 210 goals, but he has yet to win a major title with Diego Simeone's team.

Simeone has said repeatedly that he would support any decision that Griezmann, a longtime Atlético Madrid veteran, made. His current deal with Atleti runs through 2027.

Major League Soccer's summer window opens on July 13.

ESPN's Gustavo Hofman and Jeff Carlisle contributed to this report.