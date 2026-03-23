Stats: Vinícius' 11 in 16, Kane's 31, Guardiola overtakes Ferguson, Mourinho

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Trophies, goals and drama -- this weekend in Europe's best leagues had all the three and more. Manchester City and Arsenal, who are involved in the league title battle, met in the Carabao Cup final with Pep Guardiola's team winning the trophy after a 2-0 win.

In the Premier League, Chelsea and Liverpool suffered defeats while Aston Villa secured a much-needed win over West Ham. In the relegation battle, Nottingham Forest hit three past Tottenham while Sunderland defeated Newcastle United in the latest edition of Tyne-Wear derby.

Vinícius Júnior was the hero for Real Madrid in their 3-2 derby win over Atletico while Barcelona maintained their lead at the top after defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

Serie A leaders Inter Milan dropped in 1-1 draw against Fiorentina but still enjoy five-point lead over second-placed AC Milan. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich continue to top the table after their latest 4-0 win over Union Berlin.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

15

Manchester City have 15 wins at the new Wembley Stadium as a neutral venue since it opened in 2007 -- now the most such victories of any side in that time at the national stadium, overtaking Chelsea's 14.

4

Arsenal have lost each of their last four League Cup finals -- now the outright longest run of finals without winning the trophy by any side in the competition's history.

Pep Guardiola as Man City manager: �� 6x Premier League

�� 5x League Cup

�� 3x Community Shield

�� 2x FA Cup

�� 1x Champions League

�� 1x UEFA Super Cup

�� 1x FIFA Club World Cup Absolutely ridiculous trophy cabinet in 10 years at the club �� pic.twitter.com/vmIZwIuxPr - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 22, 2026

5

Pep Guardiola has won the League Cup for the fifth time, the most by any manager in the competition's history, overtaking Brian Clough, Alex Ferguson and José Mourinho.

9

This was Manchester City's ninth EFL League Cup title (out of 10 final apps), only Liverpool (10) have won more.

21Y, 1D

Nico O'Reilly (21y, 1d) became the third youngest player to score twice in a League Cup final after Wayne Rooney in 2006 (20y, 125d for Manchester United) and Ronnie Whelan in 1982 (20y, 169d for Liverpool).

8

John McGinn's opening goal was Aston Villa's 18th from outside the penalty area this season across all competitions, the most of any team across Europe's big-five leagues.

30

Tottenham have won just 30 points from 31 Premier League games this season -- accounting for 3pts/win all-time, this is their joint-lowest return after 31 games of a league campaign, along with 1914-15 (30).

14

Raúl Jiménez has scored all 14 of his Premier League penalties. Only Matt Le Tissier (23 in April 2000), Mohamed Salah (15 in December 2021) and Harry Kane (15 in May 2022) have enjoyed longer scoring runs from the spot in the competition's history.

Raúl Jiménez was in tears after scoring his first goal since the death of his father last week �� Jiménez dropped to his knees and pointed to the sky with both hands after converting a penalty to seal the win for Fulham over Burnley ❤️‍�� pic.twitter.com/AtM4aPdRH3 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 21, 2026

100

Bruno Fernandes has created 101 chances in 28 Premier League games this season; the fewest appearances to reach 100+ by a Manchester United player in a single campaign on record (since 2003-04), ahead of Ryan Giggs in 2006-07 (29).

16

Liverpool have given up 16 set piece goals in this Premier League season, equalling their most since 1992-93.

22

Newcastle United have dropped more points from winning positions (22) than any other team in the Premier League this season.

11

Vinícius Júnior has scored 11 goals in 16 games since Álvaro Arbeloa took over as Real Madrid manager on Jan. 14.Only Harry Kane (17) and Lamine Yamal (12) have scored more among players in Europe's top 5 leagues in that span (all competitions).

4

Vinícius has four game-winning goals in the league this season. Only Kylian Mbappé (8) and Dani Olmo (5) have more.

When they needed him most �� pic.twitter.com/ynwe5yNCpS - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 22, 2026

13

Real Madrid have extended home unbeaten streak against Atlético Madrid to 13 games in all competitions since 2016. It is their second longest home unbeaten streak in Madrid derby and longest in over years (15 from 1973-83).

11

Federico Valverde has been involved in 11 goals in LaLiga this season (four goals, seven assists), equalling his best tally for Real Madrid in a single LaLiga campaign (11 in 2022-23 -- seven goals and four assists).

39

FC Barcelona have scored in each of their last 39 home games in all competitions (124 goals), their best home run since a 45-game streak between February 2018 and October 2019 (135 goals) under Ernesto Valverde.

15

Barcelona have won all 15 of their home matches in LaLiga this season.

10

Kenan Yildiz became the first foreign Juventus player to reach double figures in goals before turning 21 in a Serie A season. He's the seventh player to do so overall, the last being Roberto Bettega in 1970/71 (13 goals).

6

Francesco Pio Esposito (six goals in 2025/26) became only the fourth Inter player to score more than five goals in a Serie A season before turning 21 in the three points for a win era, after Nicola Ventola, Obafemi Martins, and Mario Balotelli.

31

Harry Kane has scored 31 Bundesliga goals this season, second best tally in his club career (36 in 2023-24 for Bayern).

6.2

Borussia Dortmund generated an xG-value of 6.2 against Hamburg, the biggest tally by any club in Europe's top five leagues this season.

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

Lionel Messi scored the second goal in Inter Miami's 3-2 win over New York City.

901

This was his 901st goal of his career, including all competitions for club and country.

3

Messi scored for the third straight game in MLS, his longest streak in the regular season since a six-game streak in May- July 2025.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.