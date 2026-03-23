Arsenal's William Saliba withdraws from France squad, Maxence Lacroix gets first call-up

Craig Burley slams Arsenal for their approach to the Carabao Cup final after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. (1:52)

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Arsenal defender William Saliba has withdrawn from the France squad with an injury for their friendlies against Brazil and Colombia this month with Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix replacing him in the 27-man party.

Saliba played 90 minutes in Arsenal's Carabao Cup final defeat on Sunday but will not join up with his nation due to a "left ankle injury."

Lacroix earns his first senior call-up after playing a part in every game across all competitions for Palace this season so far.

"First call-up to Les Bleus for Maxence Lacroix," France Football Federation said.

William Saliba will play no part in France's March fixtures. Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"The CPFC defender, aged 25 and already having gone through the youth teams, is expected this Monday at Clairefontaine.

"He is replacing William Saliba, who has a left ankle injury, and we wish him a speedy recovery."

Didier Deschamps' side travel to the United States in the March international break to take on Brazil in Foxborough on March 26 before playing Colombia in Maryland on March 29.