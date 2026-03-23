Transfer rumors, news: Man United eyeing Arsenal's Lewis-Skelly

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Manchester United are looking for a new left back, with Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly among the targets. Plus, could Bernardo Silva join Barcelona next season?

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TRENDING RUMORS

Myles Lewis-Skelly is among the options being considered by Manchester United, reports TEAMtalk. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

- Manchester United are tracking Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, Fulham's Antonee Robinson and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell as they look for a left back proven in the Premier League, according to TEAMtalk. Lewis-Skelly has had a reduction in his game time at the Emirates due to the form of Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapié, and the 19-year-old is a candidate to leave in the summer as he hopes to make more appearances for England.

- The Daily Telegraph reports that Tottenham are considering former Monaco manager Adi Hütter should they sack interim boss Igo Tudor as their relegation hopes took another major blow with defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Tudor did not attend the post-match news conference due to a family bereavement. Spurs have time to make a decision with their next match not until April 12 given the international break. Hütter lasted just 18 months at Monaco, who he guided to second in his only full season in charge. He has also had spells at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Salzburg among others.

- Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is prioritising a move to Barcelona having decided to end his time at the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires this summer, reports Diario Sport. Barça see signing the 31-year-old as an interesting deal but he isn't a priority for them due to an abundance of players in the position. The Portugal international is also considering other options, as he has large offers from the Saudi Pro League. Juventus have also made an offer, and Benfica dream of bringing him back to the club.

- Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo has emerged as the main option as Barcelona consider signing a left back, as reported by Diario Sport. There are concerns around Alejandro Balde's injury record while they aren't completely convinced about permanently signing João Cancelo from Al Hilal due to his defensive lapses. Grimaldo's contract with Leverkusen ends in 2027, but the 30-year-old has openly stated that he wants to leave this summer and it would likely take less than his €20 million release clause to complete a move.

- Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann will make use of the international break by flying to the United States to complete a move to Orlando City, reports Marca. Atleti have given the France international the necessary permission to go and sign what will be the last long-term contract of his career. Due to his relationship with Atlético, Griezmann will stay until the end of the season and attempt to win the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

- Barcelona are considering extending Robert Lewandowski's contract for an extra year, Fabrizio Romano has reported, although he adds that it has not been decided. The striker is still considering his options. He could stay at Barça, move to another European team, join a Saudi Pro League club or head to MLS where there have already been approaches. The 37-year-old will make the final decision on his future.

OTHER RUMORS

play 0:53 Nicol: Slot shouldn't get sacked if Liverpool miss out on a UCL spot Steve Nicol debates Arne Slot's future after Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League.

- AC Milan have expressed an interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, whose contract expires in the summer. (Christian Falk)

- AC Milan are interested in 24-year-old Barcelona defender Gerard Martin. (Matteo Moretto/Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus will hold an important meeting with Dusan Vlahovic's agent as they look to offer the striker a deal that runs until 2028. (Nicolo Schira)

- Brighton are ahead of Celtic and Brentford in their efforts to sign Sao Paulo midfielder Damian Bobadilla. (Football Insider)

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- RB Leipzig and Nottingham Forest are interested in Celtic midfielder Arne Engels, while various clubs are keeping tabs on his teammate Reo Hatate. (Football Insider)

- Genoa, Udinese and Parma are all monitoring Luis Hasa, an attacking midfielder on loan at Serie B side Carrarese from Napoli. (Nicolo Schira)

- Leganes midfielder Seydouba Cisse has agreed a three-year deal to join Saudi Pro League club Al Kholood in July. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Torino are planning to trigger the clause in their loan for Enzo Ebosse to permanently sign the defender from Udinese. (Nicolo Schira)

- Left back Juan Cabal could leave Juventus in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Elvis Rexhbecaj has received interest from Germany and abroad, as his Augsburg contract ends in the summer and is unlikely to be renewed. (Kicker)