Tim Sherwood on Tottenham job: 'I would keep them in the Premier League'

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Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has said he would keep the north London side in the Premier League were he called upon to do so by the club.

Spurs' 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday leaves them one point above the relegation zone and has put boss Igor Tudor's future at the club in doubt. The Croatian remains winless in the Premier League since taking over from Thomas Frank a month ago, taking one point from a possible 15.

Sherwood managed Spurs for the second half of the 2013-14 season and has also had a stint at Aston Villa. He was succeeded by Mauricio Pochettino, who oversaw a hugely successful five-year period at the club with the high-point being reaching the Champions League final in 2019.

"I would keep them in the Premier League," Sherwood said on Sky Sports on Monday. "I believe that someone with common sense keeps them in the Premier League.

"They have the quality to be able to do it. You have to get them feeling good again, you have to get the confidence in the group.

Tim Sherwood believes he can help Tottenham avoid relegation this season. Getty

Sherwood also threw his hat in for the Spurs job after Thomas Frank's sacking in February, saying it would be an "honour" to manage the club again.

He isn't the only former Spurs boss to express a willingness to take the job, with Harry Redknapp revealing that ex-Spurs chairman Daniel Levy told him he'd bring him back if he was still in charge.

Sherwood was critical of Tudor's player management, particularly around his decision to drop Xavi Simons for the Forest clash despite his two goals midweek against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

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A bulk of his criticism was centred around Spurs' defensive organisation against Forest, where they shipped three goals in a relegation six-pointer.

"It's not complicated, you drill them every single day ... 11 vs. 11 so they know exactly where their positions are," Sherwood said.

"When Micky starts dribbling mazily and taking the ball up the field, you stop him. If [he] is having to do that and Romero is having to burst forward to affect forward areas, it's because we are not doing something right up there.

"Stay in your positions, keep your clean sheet first and foremost. If you can't win the game, don't lose it. Keep them organised."