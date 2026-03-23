Ben White returns to England squad; Harvey Barnes replaces Eberechi Eze

Thomas Tuchel explains why he didn't name Trent Alexander-Arnold in his latest England squad. (1:17)

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Ben White has returned to the England squad for the first time since 2022, after Thomas Tuchel called up the Arsenal defender in place of the injured Jarrell Quansah.

White has been absent from the England set up since leaving the 2022 World Cup squad early.

Also called up to the squad was Harvey Barnes, in place of White's Arsenal teammate Eberechi Eze, who withdrew with injury on Sunday.

White is said to have had a falling out with then-manager Gareth Southgate and assistant manager Steve Holland in Qatar, which saw him leave the squad early.

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White left the England squad in mysterious circumstances with his exit put down to "personal reasons."

There were subsequent unconfirmed reports of a disagreement between White and Holland.

He was not included in the squad ever since but with Tuchel calling him up, he has the chance to add to his four caps England caps.

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The 28-year-old has played 20 times for Arsenal this year, including in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, which saw now-England teammate Nico O'Reilly score both goals as City won 2-0.

Barnes has had an impressive season for Newcastle and now has the chance to stake his claim for a spot at the World Cup, six years after winning his only previous cap.

Boss Tuchel will welcome a split squad of 19 outfield players and four goalkeepers to St George's Park this week as the battle for places at the summer tournament in North America hots up.

They will feature in Friday's match against Uruguay at Wembley, with a raft of players then leaving the group and being replaced by 11 others.

Harry Kane, Dean Henderson, Dan Burn, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka, who all seem certain to be in Tuchel's World Cup squad, are those joining up at the weekend ahead of the Japan game.