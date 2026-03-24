Thomas Tuchel's 35-player England squad explained: Who can play against Uruguay, Japan?

Thomas Tuchel explains why he didn't name Trent Alexander-Arnold in his latest England squad. (1:17)

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Thomas Tuchel's final England squad before the World Cup squad announcement raised more than a few eyebrows.

Naming a 35-man squad was certainly unexpected, as was the discovery that players would arrive at different times, depending on the number of minutes they have played for their clubs this season.

The squad has left some onlookers scratching their heads because, with players coming and presumably going at different times, it is difficult to figure out who will play in which game.

England face Uruguay on March 27 at Wembley, before hosting Japan on March 31 for what will be the last chance for players to stake their claims for a seat behind Tuchel on the transatlantic flight in the summer.

Why has Tuchel named such a big England squad?

Thomas Tuchel has selected a squad of 35 for the friendly matches against Uruguay and Japan. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Naming a 35-man squad was not anything done by previous managers but there might be method to Tuchel's madness.

Aside from wanting to have a look at some different players and give them the chance to put themselves in contention to make the plane this summer, Tuchel is trying not to overexert a group of stars who have been key performers for their clubs this season and would benefit from some extra rest ahead of what promises to be a gruelling few months.

Take Harry Kane for example: the England captain has been scoring goals for fun in the Bundesliga and Champions League, with 48 goals in 40 matches in all competitions this season.

But after playing over 3,000 minutes already and with Bayern Munich likely to go deep in the Champions League, those minutes will only increase further -- imagine this England team with a knackered Harry Kane, or worse without Harry Kane...

It is a similar idea for Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, two players who are nailed to start this summer but have played 2,869 minutes and 3,462 minutes respectively.

Tuchel's decision to take a new approach to player welfare could pay off in the long run.

Which England players will join up late with the squad?

Harry Kane is one of 11 players who have been given the chance to rest ahead of the Uruguay match. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Captain Kane is one of 11 players who will have the week off and head to St George's Park after the Uruguay game, with Tuchel citing their minutes played as the key reason.

Tuchel said upon announcing his squad: "These guys have played 3,500 minutes, some 4,000 minutes [this season].

"More important than the pure number of minutes is some of these guys have played more minutes than the whole of last season.

"All of these players have contributed in September, October and November.

"They have credit with me. To give them a break mentally and physically, we will benefit from it."

Players who will join up after the Uruguay match:

Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon, Elliot Anderson, Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn, Dean Henderson.

With the squad of 35 effectively being a squad of 24 for the match against Uruguay, it is a case of trying to figure out who may play in that game.

Who can play against Uruguay?

Phil Foden and Cole Palmer are going to battle it out for the starting No.10 role against Uruguay. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

In goal, it seems almost certain that Jordan Pickford will continue as England's No.1 this summer and he could even lead the side in the absence of Kane and other experienced figures.

There will be no Dan Burn, Marc Guéhi or Nico O'Reilly in defence, so there is a chance for Harry Maguire to show why he should return to the England fold permanently, or potentially for John Stones, who has played only seven Premier League games for Manchester City this season. One of those two will likely play alongside Ezri Konsa in the heart of the defence.

Fikayo Tomori and the newly-recalled Ben White could also gain some minutes but their places on the plane seem unlikely and so they may be reliant on an injury to play.

It is in the midfield where things begin to get really interesting.

The two players in pole position to be England's holding midfielders at the World Cup -- Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice -- have been rested for the Uruguay game. That suggests Adam Wharton will occupy one of those two spots at Wembley on March 27, but will it be Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson or James Garner who appears alongside the Crystal Palace star?

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In the No. 10 position, an area that Tuchel himself namechecked as being one in which he will have to make "tough calls", Cole Palmer and Phil Foden are competing for minutes with Rogers rested.

Up front, it appears to be a straight shootout between Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke for who will go to the United States, Canada and Mexico as Kane's back-up.

Neither Saka or Gordon will be involved, two players who are surely bound to head stateside this summer. That could allow Jarrod Bowen or Noni Madueke the chance to play on the right, with Marcus Rashford probably the man on the left, unless another new call-up in Harvey Barnes, gets the chance to add to his solitary cap.

Tuchel's England squad for Uruguay

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City), Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle United), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Who can play against Japan?

Anthony Gordon, Dan Burn, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly will all return to the England camp ahead of the Japan match. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The return of the cavalry should see England line up against Japan with something that looks more like a first-choice team.

Tuchel will not have a 35-man squad, though, and it is expected that several of those who were initially with the group will return to their clubs.

Players who are chosen to stay with the squad will likely give some clear indications as to who else is in contention to make the plane this summer, not forgetting the injured players such as Reece James, who appears nailed-on to be included if he is fit.

Dean Henderson, almost certain to be No. 2 in goal this summer, may well get a rare chance to start for his country after having a week off in order to give Pickford his own chance to rest.

A return to the team seems likely for Burn, Guehi and O'Reilly, but who joins them at right back will likely depend on who played more against Uruguay.

Anderson and Rice are virtually guaranteed to start this match barring any health concerns and they are likely to be joined by either Rogers or Jude Bellingham as the more advanced midfielder.

In attack, it seems Kane will be supported by a combination of Gordon, Saka or Rashford.

Who is in the full 35-man squad?

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City), Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle United), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)