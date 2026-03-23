Man United's Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko withdraw from internationals

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Manchester United duo Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have withdrawn from their respective international squads for their March international fixtures.

Cameroon international Mbeumo had to be replaced in United's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Friday after 71 minutes and he has left the Cameroon squad "as a precaution" according to the club's own website.

As a result, he will miss the friendly clashes with China and Australia.

Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have withdrawn from their respective international squads. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Slovenian international Sesko has been managing an unspecified issue for several weeks and has withdrawn from the Slovenia squad with the aim of fully recovering to ensure United end their season on top form.

He therefore misses friendlies against Hungary and Montenegro.

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There was one piece of positive news, though, from a United perspective, as Noussair Mazraoui recovered from his illness in time to join with the Morocco squad for their matches against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Michael Carrick's side have an extra week off, having been knocked out of the FA Cup and not competing in Europe this season.

They next face Leeds United on April 13, before taking on Chelsea and Brentford.