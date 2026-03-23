Community Shield 2026 moved from Wembley due to Weeknd concert clash

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Crystal Palace lifting the Community Shield at Wembley in 2025. Getty

This year's Community Shield will be played at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, the Football Association has announced.

The match between the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners is traditionally played at Wembley, but the FA said it was unavailable on Aug. 15 and 16 due to pre-planned concerts.

The Weeknd is playing five dates at the stadium between Aug. 14 and 19.

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The Principality Stadium hosted six Community Shields between 2001 and 2006 while the new-look Wembley was under construction.

It will also be the host venue for the opening match of Euro 2028, which is being co-hosted by England, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Since returning to Wembley in 2007, the Community Shield has moved twice -- to Villa Park in 2012 due to the Olympics and the King Power Stadium in 2022 as the national stadium hosted the Women's European Championship final.