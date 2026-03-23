Igor Tudor found out his father died after Tottenham defeat

Tottenham Hotspur have offered the club's condolences to Igor Tudor and his family after confirming the death of the head coach's father.

Tudor was unable to fulfil his media commitments after Spurs' damaging 3-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest due to a bereavement to an immediate family member.

It meant Tottenham assistant Bruno Saltor stepped in and the Spaniard declined to give away any details on Tudor's "family issue."

Tottenham, and Tudor's former club Juventus, announced on Monday that the 47-year-old was grieving the death of his father.

Igor Tudor found out about his father's passing after Tottenham's defeat to Nottingham Forest. Robin Jones/Getty Images

"Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Igor Tudor's father, Mario. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Igor and his family during this incredibly difficult time," Spurs said in a statement

"Juventus stands with Igor Tudor and his family at this difficult time. Juventus joins in mourning the passing of his father," a Juventus statement read.

The Press Association understands Tudor discovered the news about his father after full-time on Sunday.

Saltor said at the time: "It's a personal family issue and obviously it's a difficult moment for him. I'm just trying to support the best way we can."

Informtation from PA contributed to this story.