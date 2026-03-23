Arsenal's Gabriel pulls out of Brazil squad with knee injury

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Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has withdrawn from the Brazil squad with a knee injury following the Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Gabriel played all 90 minutes of the 2-0 defeat at Wembley, but following the match complained of pain in his right knee.

He has therefore withdrawn from the Brazil squad for their friendly matches against France, on March 26 in Boston and Croatia, on March 31 in Orlando.

Gabriel has pulled ouf of the Brazil squad for matches against France and Croatia. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

A statement on the Brazil national team website read: "Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães is out of the friendlies against France and Croatia.

"After the game this Sunday (22) against Manchester City, for the final of the English League Cup, the athlete complained of pain in his right knee.

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"Imaging tests have confirmed that Gabriel Magalhães is not fit to play in the matches during this FIFA international break -- no other player will be called up to replace him."

Gabriel is the third Arsenal player to withdraw from this international period, following William Saliba pulling out the France squad with an ankle injury and Eberechi Eze being absent from the England squad due to a calf problem.