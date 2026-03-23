Women's Champions League: Chelsea injuries 'not a crisis' - Bompastor

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Chelsea will have limited players available for their historic Women's Champions League quarterfinal against Arsenal but manager Sonia Bompastor insists "it is not a crisis."

Rivals Chelsea and Arsenal meet on Tuesday, marking the first time a London derby has been held in women's European football and the first time two teams from the same city have clashed in the competition.

However, injuries and absences have overshadowed Chelsea's preparations, leaving fans concerned over the lack of available players.

Only eight outfield players trained on Monday however, Bompastor insisted that they will have a full squad on Tuesday with some players on individual programs due to playing last Wednesday against Brighton and Saturday against London City.

"Are we playing the World Sevens [7-aside tournament] tomorrow?," Bompastor joked on Monday. "No, we are aware we are playing a big game, Champions League quarterfinal. When you are playing lot of games and there are quick turnarounds, a lot of players are doing individual programs, so everything is under control and we will have enough players to play the game tomorrow. Don't worry.

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"I'm not concerned. I think as a staff, our job is to make sure we prepare the players on the best way possible for them to come into every game and prepare as prepared as possible. I think we have experience enough in the staff and myself to understand where they are and what is the best preparation for them going into the next game."

Key players Millie Bright, Nathalie Björn, Mayra Ramírez and Niamh Charles are still carrying injuries and won't be available. Chelsea parted ways with Guro Reiten ahead of the NWSL transfer deadline and sources have told ESPN that Catarina Macario has left the club to join San Diego Wave.

"This is not a crisis," Bompastor reassured fans.

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"Sometimes in the season you are in these moments where you have to deal with the players available. We need to focus on the players available and make sure they are all ready to perform tomorrow in the game. And I still think we have a lot of quality and coming into the game tomorrow, we will have some strengths to use."

Bompastor confirmed Aggie Beever-Jones will be assessed ahead of the quarterfinal after sustaining an ankle injury on Saturday. A decision on her availability will be made on Tuesday morning.

Australians Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter will miss the first leg of the quarterfinal for Chelsea, while Arsenal compatriots Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross will also be absent, due to participation in the Asian Cup final, with Australia losing 1-0 to Japan on Saturday.

Carpenter landed back in London on Monday morning while Kerr is yet to arrive back in England. The pair were forced to take separate flights due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with common routes via Dubai no longer available, a reduction in the number of flights and business class seats scarcely available.

Aggie Beever-Jones will have to pass a late fitness test for Chelsea. Leila Coker - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

Bompastor hopes the pair will be available for the Women's Super League game against Aston Villa on Saturday and the second leg of the quarterfinal next week but said it would have been disappointing for them to miss out on winning the League Cup.

"I think we are in a position when it's really difficult to make a decision for them to be available. Actually, it's a shame a little bit because I think they are important players for us," Bompastor said.

"I just think during the season for your club, it's hard because they can't play for both. And actually we won our first trophy and I'm sure both of them would have been really happy to be around the team. But it is what it is. They are not with us, we'll see how it goes in the next days. It's a high risk to have them involved in the game tomorrow."

Erin Cuthbert, who has been wearing the captains armband in Bright's absence, admitted that this is not the first time that Chelsea have had limited numbers in full team training.

She was also absent from the open training. It is a common practice when players are managing loads and on individual programs and while it can seem worrying from a fan perspective, Cuthbert admitted that it gives another opportunity to refine tactics and be fully ready for the game ahead.

"To be honest, we've done that quite a numerous amount of times this season, we just always don't have the media there," Cuthbert said. "It might look as if it's a disaster, but it's most certainly not.

"When we play this amount of games, that's how it's got to be if you want to be available for the games. Everybody has their own individual issues that they're all managing. We play so many games throughout the season. We play so many international games.

"If fans want to see the best players playing the best games, you need to understand that we might not always train all of the time. Everybody wants to be involved in the games. If you ask me if I had a choice, whether I'd rather train or play the game tomorrow, it's a silly question.

"To be available 100% of the time, maybe you have to sacrifice some training days and that maybe comes with learning a bit more in the classroom, having a bit more team meetings, which we've actually had, doing some tactical walkthroughs on the board rather than the pitch."

Chelsea's injury crisis is partly due to an increasingly congested schedule. Players juggle long club seasons, domestic and European competitions, and international duty, with even more matches coming from new tournaments and league expansions. The league will add four more games per team next year as the WSL expands from 12 to 14 teams.

As workloads grow, Cuthbert acknowledged it's no longer realistic for players to play every game, making rest and rotation essential, something Chelsea have struggled with this season due to a depleted squad.

"I hate to complain because I do really think we have the best job in the world first and foremost. If fans want to see the biggest players playing in the biggest games, I think that is going to become more of an issue and you're going to see maybe less availability over the coming years just because the calendar's getting more condensed," she said.

"I want to be, as a player, want to be available in every single game, but understand that that might not be possible. I'm at a club like Chelsea that's lucky enough that we can rotate some games. In the last couple of weeks, maybe that's not been the case.

"I hate to complain about playing too many games, but I understand that there's going to be a time and a place where players are only going to be available and fans that are coming to watch the game to see the idols and their stars might not actually be able to see them."