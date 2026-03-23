Phil Foden cup final appearance a 'charity' substitution - Wayne Rooney

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Wayne Rooney has said Phil Foden's appearance for Manchester City in their Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal felt like a "charity sub to get him on the pitch."

Foden has struggled to reach his best form this season and has featured on the bench in City's recent matches. He was an unused substitute in their two UEFA Champions League round-of-16 games against Real Madrid and recent Premier League matches against Liverpool and Leeds United.

The England international -- who has been named in Thomas Tuchel's squad for upcoming matches against Uruguay and Japan-- has also had limited minutes in games against West Ham United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old was brought on in the final minute of City's 2-0 win over Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday.

Phil Foden came on late in the Carabao Cup final. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former Manchester United and England forward Rooney told the BBC's Wayne Rooney Show in some ways he felt "sad" for Foden.

"I felt sad for him but not sad because he is coming on in a cup final," Rooney said.

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"There was a game a few days ago when he didn't even get on the pitch. If that was Max Dowman coming on at the end, you would think good experience. But to see Phil Foden coming on in a cup final, it felt like a charity sub to get him on the pitch.

"I don't know what has happened, he is a top player. It feels strange he can't get anywhere near the team. It feels like something has gone on there.

"I thought Foden was in good form but all of a sudden we haven't seen him get any minutes. Firstly he will be pleased they won the cup but from a selfish point of view, he would have wanted to be out there and having an influence. That will be a tough one for him."