Real Madrid interested in Chelsea's Mayra Ramírez - sources

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Real Madrid are keen to sign Chelsea's Colombian striker Mayra Ramírez, multiple sources have told ESPN.

Ramírez, 26, has established herself as an elite forward since joining Chelsea from Levante in January 2024, and Madrid executives believe that her arrival would improve the team's forward line.

Madrid rate the Colombia international's goalscoring ability and physicality, sources said, and are looking to strengthen the side this summer to solidify their position as one of Europe's top teams, having reached the Champions League quarterfinals for consecutive seasons.

In 2024-25, Madrid lost to Arsenal at the quarterfinal stage, and this week they host Barcelona in the first leg at the same stage.

Ramírez would team up with fellow Colombia international Linda Caicedo at Valdebebas, with star playmaker Caicedo having recently renewed her contract at the club until 2030.

However, sources admitted that signing Ramírez would not prove straightforward.

Mayra Ramírez has not played an official match since last summer. Getty

The forward has a deal at Stamford Bridge until 2028, and Chelsea paid Levante a then world-record €450,000 transfer fee in 2024.

There are also some doubts about Ramírez's physical condition. The Colombian has not played an official match since Aug. 2, 2025, when she lost the Copa América final against Brazil with the Colombia national team.

The forward underwent surgery for a hamstring injury after being hurt in a friendly with AC Milan on August 30, and has not returned to the pitch since.

Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor revealed in March that Ramírez had suffered a relapse when close to returning.

"Mayra was progressing well, but she was injured again during her rehabilitation," Bompastor said. "It's been a very difficult season for her, and I don't know if we'll see her until the end of the season, unfortunately."

Sources said Madrid will be closely monitoring Ramírez's progress in the final months of the season, with a view to signing her this summer.