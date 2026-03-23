Sevilla fire coach Matías Almeyda after loss to Valencia

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MADRID -- Sevilla fired Argentine coach Matías Almeyda on Monday after another setback for the club in LaLiga this weekend.

Sevilla said Monday, after the team's 2-0 home loss against Valencia on Saturday, that Almeyda "has been relieved of his duties." The club thanked him and his team for their "efforts and professionalism" and wished them the best for the future.

Almeyda leaves with the club in 15th place in the league standings, three points from the relegation zone after 29 matches.

Sevilla have only one win in their last eight games, a 1-0 victory at Getafe last month.

Almeyda, who previously coached the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS and AEK Athens in the Greek league, had been in charge since last June and coached Sevilla in 32 matches across all competitions, with 10 victories, seven draws and 15 losses.

On Saturday, the 52-year-old Almeyda served the fifth game of a suspension for arguing with match officials in a league game against Alaves in February.

Sevilla's next game is at last-place Oviedo on April 5.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.