2026 World Cup European playoffs: Live updates, highlights, reaction

Open Extended Reactions

The final spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be decided this month. In Europe, several matches will determine which teams are one step closer to qualifying for this summer's tournament in North America.

Here are the UEFA matches that will be played Thursday: Türkiye vs. Romania, Czechia vs. Republic of Ireland, Denmark vs. North Macedonia, Italy vs. Northern Ireland, Poland vs. Albania, Slovakia vs. Kosovo, Ukraine vs. Sweden, and Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Enjoy all the live updates from today's matches!