Jürgen Klopp rubbishes Real Madrid talk: 'They haven't called me'

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Jürgen Klopp is Red Bull's head of global soccer. Getty

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has described speculation that he will take over at Real Madrid this summer as "nonsense."

The German stood down after nearly nine years in charge at Anfield following the end of the 2023-24 season and has since fulfilled a role as head of global football with Red Bull.

He has not ruled out a return to football management in the future, although he has been linked with a comeback to Anfield amid his successor Arne Slot's struggles in his second season in the hot-seat.

Klopp, who won the Champions League and Premier League at Liverpool, has also been mentioned as a candidate for the Real job to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at the end of the campaign.

But Klopp told reporters at the Magenta TV World Cup team presentation in Munich: "If Real Madrid had phoned, we would have heard about it by now.

"But that's all nonsense. They haven't called even once, not once. My agent is there, you can ask him. They haven't called him either.

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"Right now I'm not thinking about that, luckily there's no reason to.

"For my age, I'm quite advanced in life, but as a coach I'm not completely finished. I haven't reached retirement age. Who knows what will happen in the coming years? But there's nothing planned."

Real Madrid are four points behind Barcelona in LaLiga and knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League round-of-16. Arbeloa's side will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.