Kylian Mbappé hits out at 'false things' about knee injury

Alex Kirkland questions how Real Madrid will adapt following Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham's return from injury. (1:53)

How will the return of Mbappé & Bellingham affect Real Madrid? (1:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé claims a "some false things have been said" about the knee injury that restricted his involvement for Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The France striker has come off the bench in Madrid's last two fixtures -- including Sunday's come-from-behind win over Atleti -- following three-and-a-half weeks out with a sprained left knee, which has caused him trouble since the end of last year.

However, at a promotional event in France, Mbappé told AS "My knee is fine. It's getting better.

"It's going quite well, and I know there's been a lot of speculation about it and some false things have been said.

"It's the life of a top athlete, and we're used to people saying things without verifying them or having any basis in fact."

When Madrid confirmed Mbappé had re-aggravated a knee injury from December at the beginning of March, the club said it was opting for a conservative approach to the treatment.

The 2018 World Cup winner is in the France squad for a pair of friendlies at the end of March in the United States against Brazil on March 26 and then Colombia on March 29.

The win over Atleti kept Madrid four points behind leaders Barcelona in LaLiga, with Alphonso Arbeloa's side also preparing for a Champions League quarterfinal tie with Bayern Munich in the coming weeks.

Information from PA was used in this report.