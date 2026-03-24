Transfer rumors, news: Man United ready to move for Davies

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Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies, while Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández is open to joining Real Madrid. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies is on the radar of Manchester United. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

- Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies, as reported by Bild's Christian Falk. United want to bring in competition for Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu, with Tyrell Malacia expected to leave. Davies, 25, snubbed a move to Real Madrid when signed a new contract until 2030 last year, but Bayern could now be willing to listen to offers for the Canada international due to his recent injury record, as he is currently out with a hamstring injury just two months after returning from a cruciate ligament tear. However, the Red Devils haven't made a concrete offer yet despite their long-term interest.

- Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández is open to joining Real Madrid and would consider it a dream move, reports TalkSPORT. Fernandez, 25, cast doubt over his future last week and he has been linked with Los Blancos, Paris Saint-Germain and Al Ittihad, though the Argentina international doesn't want to move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career. Fernandez was reported to be disappointed by the manner of former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca's exit and is ready to leave this summer, with a switch to LaLiga being his first choice.

- Arsenal are doing extensive groundwork over the signing of Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi but Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are also keen, according to TEAMtalk. Bouaddi has already made 90 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, despite only being 18, and scouts from the Gunners and Liverpool were in attendance for Lille's 2-1 win against Marseille.

- Barcelona are monitoring Juventus left back Andrea Cambiaso, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Luciano Spalletti sees the 26-year-old as a key player and he has a contract that runs until 2029, so Juve value his transfer at €50 million and are unlikely to consider any offers under that figure. Cambiaso has previously been linked with Manchester City but an approach from Barcelona could tempt him.

- Talks have already taken place between Borussia Dortmund and the representatives of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, says Sky Sports Deutschland. BVB president Hans-Joachim Watzke is the driving force behind the Bundesliga club's efforts to bring Sancho back to club, just five years after letting him move to Old Trafford for €85 million. Sancho, 25, hasn't settled at United and has been on loan at Dortmund, Chelsea and now Aston Villa. He is out of contract in the summer and has received numerous offers, while Dortmund believe the winger would be willing to take a pay cut to re-join them.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Rob Dawson on Manchester United's transfer needs.

Signing a new left back is not a priority for Man United this summer. The aim in the transfer window is to sign a central midfielder -- potentially two -- and a left winger. If targets are secured quickly, and there is budget left over, it's possible that United may look at other areas of the squad. Left back and center back would be next on the list. In terms of left back, Malacia will leave on a free transfer at the end of the season and there are questions internally about whether Dorgu's future is as a full back or if he's better used further forward. Shaw will stay, but there are doubts about whether he can play two games a week in a season which is likely to include European football, while young Harry Amass could act as Shaw's understudy. The other option is to bring someone else in. Davies has been looked at in the past and he has admirers within United's recruitment department. The issue, though, is how that deal would be financed if the bulk of the summer money is going to be used on central midfielders.

OTHER RUMORS

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- Manchester United and Chelsea could step up their interest in Morgan Rogers despite Aston Villa demanding a fee of £100 million to sign the attacking midfielder. (Football Insider)

- Luciano Spalletti has requested for Juventus to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani (who is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from PSG) in addition to renewing Dusan Vlahovic's contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Aston Villa and Newcastle United have made early contact to explore the conditions of a possible transfer for Internazionale forward Marcus Thuram. (Caught Offside)

- Manchester United and Newcastle United had scouts at Monaco's 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais to watch Maghnes Akliouche and Lamine Camara. (TEAMtalk)

- Vinicius Junior is earning a "renewal by public demand" and a new contract for the star winger is "closer than ever" thanks to his performances in recent days, with president Florentino Perez considering him essential for the club. (AS)

- Fabian Ruiz has a verbal agreement over a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain. The Spain international has been tracked by Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past, but is happy at PSG, where he's formed an elite midfield partnership with Vitinha and Joao Neves. (AS)

- Atletico Madrid want to speed up Marcos Llorente's contract renewal but the player is in no hurry. The Spain international, 31, recently suggested that he would consider retiring in the medium term to pursue other interests outside football. (Cadena SER)

- Atletico Madrid don't want to pay the €32 million clause to make Nico Gonzalez's loan from Juventus permanent (Cadena SER).

- Borussia Dortmund could move for Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani if Serhou Guirassy leaves. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

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- Bayern Munich want to offload Joao Palhinha to another Premier League club if Tottenham Hotspur don't take up their option to permanently sign the midfielder after his loan. (Christian Falk)

- Marc Casado isn't currently considering leaving Barcelona despite being tempted by a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Nathan Ake looks set to leave Manchester City due to the signing of Marc Guehi in January. (Football Insider)

- Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have recently sent scouts to watch Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile. (Nicolo Schira)

- AC Milan had a scout at Lazio's 2-0 win against Bologna to watch Santiago Castro and Mario Gila. (Nicolo Schira)

- Fulham have informed AC Milan that they intend to trigger the €24 million option to permanently sign winger Samuel Chukwueze. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Napoli and Roma are monitoring FC Salzburg winger Kerim Alajbegovic, with Bayer Leverkusen set to trigger their €8 million clause to re-sign him. (Nicolo Schira)

- Clubs from the Premier League and LaLiga have already made approaches for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Schalke, Hannover and Union Berlin are all interested in Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka. (TEAMtalk)

- Borussia Monchengladbach hold a concrete interest in Karlsruher left back David Herold. (Florian Plettenberg)