Brazil's Igor Thiago relishing Premier League Golden Boot battle with Erling Haaland

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Igor Thiago has his eyes on Brazil's World Cup squad. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Brentford forward Igor Thiago said his rivalry with Manchester City's Erling Haaland in the race to finish as top scorer in the Premier League has given him an extra motivation to represent Brazil.

Uncapped Thiago has 19 league goals this season -- three less than leader Haaland -- and was named in Ancelotti's squad for the upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia.

"Our national team squad is massive, so I think that to make it this far, you need to put in performances like these," Thiago, 24, said.

"To be up there with Haaland, competing for the top scorer spot alongside him -- a player of his calibre, a goal-scoring machine -- I think that gives me even more motivation to represent my country.

"[It gives me more motivation] to show that I'm ready for this opportunity that has come my way ... With such a huge squad, I think you have to have these numbers to be able to represent our country."

Thiago joined Brentford in 2024 and recently signed a contract extension that will see him stay at the west London club until at least 2031. He has been instrumental in the club's rise to seventh in the Premier League.

"The work I'm putting in is being noticed by people," Thiago said. "To be able to represent our country by playing in one of the toughest competitions in the world, and to be putting in the performances and achieving the results is something that fills me with pride. And to be here today is, for me, the greatest dream of my life, the greatest achievement of my life."

Ancelotti wants Brazil to play like 'Carnival'

Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of Brazil's famous Carnival. Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP via Getty Images

Brazil take on France on Thursday in Boston before facing Croatia on March 31 in Orlando, the last national team friendlies before Ancelotti names his final World Cup squad on May 18.

The former Real Madrid coach has yet to make up his mind on some players.

"There are four or five places left, and in that regard we have a lot of doubts," Ancelotti said.

"That's why I've called up players I don't know very well. I want one defender, two midfielders and two more forwards. The competition is fierce. It's lucky for the national team that the players are so talented."

Ancelotti insists he will still rely on a four-man front line.

"Up front I want four players, given the make-up of the squad we have," he said. "We have some very good players up front, so we have to make the most of their quality."

Ancelotti took over the national team in May 2025 and will attempt to guide Brazil to their sixth World Cup title, they have not lifted the World Cup since 2002 and the closest they have come since was a fourth-place finish in 2014 with the tournament at home.

The Brazil boss also wants his national team to be like Brazil's famous Carnival, citing what makes it special. "The national team's DNA is very important," he said.

"Brazil's DNA is talent, energy and joy. I want to compare Brazilian football to the Carnival. Carnival was new to me; I realised it has a lot of energy, joy, art and talent. And a lot of organisations.

"Organising all the decorated cars, with the timing just right -- we have to bring all of that into the national team. Joy, energy, talent and organisation."