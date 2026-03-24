Real Madrid fear Caroline Weir will leave on free transfer - sources

Alex Scott & Fara Williams react to the Women's Champions League quarterfinal draw featuring a Clásico and an all WSL affair between Arsenal and Chelsea. (1:44)

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Real Madrid are concerned that Caroline Weir and Naomie Feller will not renew their contracts at the club and could leave on free transfers this summer, multiple sources have told ESPN.

Both players' deals are due to expire in June, and sources said there is pessimism at Valdebebas regarding their futures.

Madrid have been keen to extend the contracts of both Weir, 30, and Feller, 24, but talks have so far proved unproductive, sources said, with some sources adding that both players are more likely to depart than to stay.

The club believe both players have received lucrative offers from other clubs, and there is a growing acceptance that they will move at the end of the season.

Carline Weir's deal expires in June. Getty

By contrast, Madrid were recently able to secure star playmaker Linda Caicedo's long-term future, agreeing a new contract until 2030.

Weir -- who joined Madrid from Manchester City in 2022 -- is viewed as the team's key player, alongside Caicedo, and is the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

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The Scotland international was nominated for the 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or, and has played an important part in some of the team's most significant moments since its formation in 2020, such as their first win over Clásico rivals Barcelona in March 2025.

The free agent departure of France international Feller, who arrived at Madrid alongside Weir in the summer of 2022, would also be seen as a blow.

However, as ESPN has reported, Madrid are also working on improving the squad this summer, with one of the names on their list being Chelsea forward Mayra Ramírez.