Lens blast PSG request to move Ligue 1 clash for Champions League schedule

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Paris Saint-Germain want to postpone their Ligue 1 title clash with Lens because it falls between the Champions League quarterfinal legs against Liverpool.

Lens have rejected moving the April 11 home fixture, saying the French league would be relegated "to accommodate the European ambitions of certain parties."

A decision by the French league is expected on Thursday. The league has previously helped its teams in European competitions.

Ligue 1 is enjoying a close title race. Lens sit one point behind PSG having played one game more.

Their showdown is a thorn for Champions League holders PSG, who are scheduled to host Liverpool three days beforehand, and play the return leg at Anfield three days afterward.

Paris Saint-Germain and Lens are vying for the Ligue 1 title. Glenn Gervot - PSG / PSG via Getty Images

The French league previously postponed PSG's home match against Nantes -- the game in hand they have on Lens -- because it fell between the two round-of-16 ties against Chelsea. A rested PSG routed Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate.

But while Nantes agreed to reschedule, Lens see things far differently.

"It appears to us that a worrying sentiment is taking hold: that of a French league gradually being relegated to the status of a mere variable to accommodate the European ambitions of certain parties," Lens said in a statement posted on X.

"This is a peculiar conception of sporting fairness, one that is difficult to find parallels with in other major continental competitions."

Lens argued they have the 10th biggest budget in Ligue 1 -- way behind PSG's colossal spending power -- and their smaller squad would be exposed to a hectic schedule. Lens are also playing in the French Cup semifinals on April 21.

"Changing the date of this match today would mean that Lens would be deprived of competition for 15 days, followed by matches every three days," Lens said. "A schedule that corresponds neither to the one established at the start of the season, nor to the resources of a club that could absorb this type of new constraint without consequence."

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Lens won their only French title in 1998 compared to a record 13 championships for PSG, who sealed last season's trophy with ease. PSG lost only twice and those defeats came after the title was sealed.

"Beyond this specific case the question raised is more fundamental: that of the respect due to the competition itself," Lens added. "It is legitimate to question this when, on its own soil, the league sometimes seems relegated behind other ambitions."

But another factor could weigh against Lens.

Strasbourg reportedly wants their league game at Brest on April 12 rearranged because it falls between their Conference League quarterfinal against German club Mainz.